Biden Wishes GOP ‘Lots of Luck’ on Impeachment Inquiry in Cheeky Statement
LAUGHING IT OFF
President Joe Biden laughed off House Republicans’ impeachment inquiry Sunday, grinning from ear to ear when asked about the investigation into his so-far unproven wrongdoing outside the White House. One reporter shouted across the lawn as he was walking inside: “What is your response to Republicans opening an impeachment inquiry into you?” The question prompted Biden to smile and quip: “Lots of luck!” before walking away from the gaggle. The controversial move to open an impeachment inquiry into the president has prompted criticism even from some within the GOP caucus, who worry it will amount to a “self-inflicted wound” for the party as it attempts to navigate a closely contested presidential election in 2024.