Biden Would Only Serve One Term as President, Says Campaign Adviser
Joe Biden is highly unlikely to serve a second term if he is elected president next year, according to several of his top campaign advisers. “If Biden is elected,” a prominent adviser to the campaign told Politico, “he’s going to be 82 years old in four years and he won’t be running for reelection.” Another Biden adviser explained: “He’s going into this thinking: ‘I want to find a running mate I can turn things over to after four years, but if that’s not possible or doesn’t happen, then I’ll run for re-election.’” However, Politico reports that Biden is unlikely to admit publicly that he’ll only serve one term ahead of the 2020 election. Some in his team reportedly fear that such an announcement would make his age an even bigger campaign issue, and sap him of his political capital if elected. However, other Biden staffers think making the announcement could help him campaign simultaneously as the candidate best suited to defeat Trump and as the candidate who can usher the party’s fresh faces into power in four years. Officially, the Biden campaign declined to comment on Politico’s report.