Biden’s About to Steamroll the GOP. Here’s Why That’s Wrong.

It feels like 2009 all over again. One of Barack Obama’s first moves as president was to summon congressional leaders to the White House in January of 2009 to discuss the economic stimulus package. When John McCain—the former P.O.W. and respected statesman he had just defeated—voiced concerns that the spending was too high, Obama chastised him, saying, “I won.”

A dozen years later, Joe Biden hosted a much more cordial conclave when Republicans traipsed to the White House Monday evening to discuss their smaller, $600 billion, counterproposal to his COVID relief package. But will Biden’s actions be any different from Obama’s? “It was an excellent meeting and we’re very appreciative that as his first official meeting in the Oval Office the president chose to spend so much time with us in a frank and very useful discussion,” Republican Sen. Susan Collins said after the meeting. But she also hastened to add, “I wouldn't say that we came together on a package tonight.”

That might be an understatement. Friendly meetings are nice, but Biden faces a tough choice that could set the tone for the next four years—and it looks like he’s going to do the wrong thing and give in to mounting pressure from Democrats to tell Republicans “to go stuff it and pass the full $1.9 trillion through reconciliation.”