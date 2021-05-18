Biden’s Border Bungling Is Doing the GOP’s Work For It

The border crisis that President Joe Biden refuses to call a “crisis” may not be dominating the headlines but it is bad and getting worse on his watch, and he is under the gun to fix it.

That won’t be easy. This is a problem that Biden helped resuscitate with his rhetoric, even before he was sworn in, enticing desperate migrants fleeing violence and poverty to try and illegally cross our border, and then with his move as president to roll back some of his predecessor’s border policies. As The New York Times noted in a story about thousands of migrant children who are crossing the border each week, “Their parents were encouraged to send for them by President Biden’s more welcoming approach to immigration.”

Since March, Biden has been telling migrants not to come, but that messaging was too little, too late. This week, Politico reported that “The Department of Health and Human Services has diverted more than $2 billion meant for other health initiatives toward covering the cost of caring for unaccompanied immigrant children, as the Biden administration grapples with a record influx of migrants on the southern border.” That money may help but the fact he had to quietly move it there (never mind what other important “health initiatives” may now be given short shrift) makes it clear how much trouble he’s having handling this surge, or finding a solution past hoping it goes away on its own before it becomes a defining failure of his presidency.