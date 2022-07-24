President Biden’s COVID-19 Symptoms ‘Continue to Improve Significantly,’ His Physician Says
ON THE UP
After testing positive for COVID-19 on Friday, President Biden’s symptoms “continue to improve significantly,” according to a Sunday health update from the Physician to the President, Dr. Kevin O'Connor. According to the update, the president finished his third full day of Paxlovid—an antiviral manufactured by Pfizer that seems to meaningfully lower one’s risk of hospitalization and death. He will, the physician said, continue with the treatment, as he seems to be handling the medication well. While the president had experienced various symptoms, including body aches and cough, he is now mainly suffering only from a sore throat. His vitals are normal and his lungs remain clear. At 79, Biden is the oldest person to ever occupy the Oval Office, elevating the fear of his original diagnosis.