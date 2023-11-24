CHEAT SHEET
Biden’s Democratic Primary Challenger to Abandon House Seat
Rep. Dean Phillips is giving up a sure thing—namely, his district west of Minneapolis—to pursue his unlikely bid to deny President Joe Biden the 2024 Democratic nomination. Phillips revealed to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune on Friday that he will not seek a fourth term in Congress, and instead commit his energies totally to his intra-party battle against Biden. The businessman-turned-pol, who moved to Washington, D.C. after his 2018 election and now owns an estate in Virginia, cast his decision as a selfless one, telling the outlet “it would be irresponsible” to both his constituents and other contenders for the House seat.