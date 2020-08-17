Biden’s Democrats Have 80 Days to Save America. Here’s What They Need To Do.

So here it is, convention week. Yes, it will be weird, without the crowds and the applause. But we’ve gotten used to a lot of weird things, and we’ll get used to this. There are many more important things about this convention to discuss than its virtual-ness.

We have 80 days to go until Donald Trump and his propaganda network try to steal the election. There are no ifs here. If it looks like he’s losing—and it does—he’ll cheat.

So Joe Biden and the Democrats need to spend 80 days saying two things relentlessly: one, warning the American people about his electoral intentions; and two, warning them that if Trump gets a second term, his assault on democracy will just get worse.