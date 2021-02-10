Biden’s Dems Have a Lovefest While the GOP Devours Itself

It’s possible Joe Biden’s honeymoon would be happier if Bernie Sanders were serving up eggs over easy in a cozy Airbnb in Vermont. But it’s fine as it is with the ornery socialist gone as warm and fuzzy on the inside as his inaugural mittens on the outside, agreeing with Biden on the amounts in his signature bill to relieve the massive suffering in the country.

So too Biden’s left flank in the House. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, author of the Green New Deal, could have ripped out Biden’s heart for not curbing methane emissions from cows right out of the box. But she’s gone quiet, except to tell her harrowing tale of sheltering in place during the Capitol riots and to gush over Biden’s executive orders on the environment.

It’s been three months since Biden won the election and so far the left hasn’t broken with him, either on the merits or just for the fun of it—to the dismay of Republicans who were counting on it. There were reasonable worries over installing another military man atop the Pentagon but Gen. Lloyd Austin sailed through confirmation.