Biden’s Dog Commander Bit Secret Service Agents At Least 24 Times: Report
CHOMP CHOMP
Commander Biden, the German Shepherd belonging to President Joe Biden, has bitten Secret Service agents in at least 24 separate incidents, CNN reported Wednesday, citing internal Secret Service records. Commander’s reputation as a biter is well documented, and the latest number doesn’t include dozens of previously reported biting incidents involving other White House workers. The new documents, obtained by the network through a Freedom of Information Act request, revealed that Commander has become a hinderance to Secret Service agents at the White House to the point some personnel changed their habits to avoid being injured. “The recent dog bites have challenged us to adjust our operational tactics when Commander is present – please give lots of room,” wrote one unnamed assistant special agent in charge of the Secret Service, according to CNN. It’s unclear how often Commander is at the White House, after a spokesperson announced in October that the dog was being removed from its premises after his biting spree made national headlines.