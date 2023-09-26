CHEAT SHEET
    Biden’s Dog Commander Bites Yet ANOTHER Secret Service Agent

    Chaya Tong

    Commander, President Joe Biden’s pet German Shepherd, bit a Secret Service agent around 8 p.m. Monday night—his 11th such biting incident since moving into the White House, CNN reported. Commander previously sent one officer to the hospital in November 2022 after biting their arms and thighs. After the first set of incidents, White House officials announced in July that Commander would receive training and abide by new leashing rules. “I’m sure that the Bidens love the dog,” Jonathan Wackrow, a former USSS agent and CNN contributor said, calling the incident a “workplace safety issue.” “I’m sure that it’s a member of the family like every dog is, but you’re creating a significant hazard to those who support you—support the office of the president.”

