Commander Biden Booted From White House Grounds After Spree of Bites
‘NEXT STEPS’
Commander, Joe and Jill Biden’s German Shepherd that has a penchant for biting Secret Service personnel, has officially been removed from the White House after a recent spree of incidents, a White House spokesperson confirmed Wednesday. “Commander is not presently on the White House campus while next steps are evaluated,” Elizabeth Alexander, communications director for the first lady, told CNN. The announcement came hours after CNN reported that the 2-year-old pup has bitten more people than previously known publicly. The Secret Service said this week that Commander has been involved in 11 biting incidents with its officers, but sources told CNN that Commander has also chomped down on executive residence staff and other White House workers—attacks that have gone unreported to the public. One bite was so severe it reportedly sent someone to the hospital, while others have been minor enough to go untreated, the sources said. The Daily Mail published photos Wednesday that showed Commander jumping up and biting a White House staff member—seemingly confirming the sources’ reports.