Biden’s Dogs Return to White House After Nipping Secret Service Agent
DOG DAYS ARE OVER
President Biden’s dogs, Major and Champ, have returned to the White House after temporarily being sent away for nipping a Secret Service agent two weeks ago, NBC News reports. White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, explained the bite, saying that Major “was surprised by an unfamiliar person and reacted in a way that resulted in a minor injury to the individual.” Following the incident, Major and Champ were sent back to Biden’s Delaware home to meet with a trainer who helped Major adjust to his new environment, said Michael LaRosa, Jill Biden’s press secretary. Major has made history as the first shelter dog to live in the White House, and the president told ABC News that Major was a “sweet dog,” and that he “moves to protect.” Biden said Major initially had a tough time adjusting to the large number of people roaming the White House.