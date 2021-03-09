Biden’s Dogs Sent Away From White House After Biting Security Staff, Says Report
IN THE DOGHOUSE
White House security staff know their duty may require them to put themselves in harm’s way—but maybe not like this. President Joe Biden’s two German shepherds have reportedly been sent away from the White House after one of them was involved in an alleged “biting incident” with an unlucky security staffer. According to CNN, it was 3-year-old Major who had the alleged altercation with an unnamed member of White House security. He and the other Biden dog, Champ, have now been moved to their family home in Wilmington, Delaware. It’s not known if the staffer sustained any injuries. People familiar with Major’s demeanor told the network that he’s sometimes quite a stressed boy who is known to jump and charge at staff. Champ, who is 13, is reportedly much more calm. The White House has yet to comment on the dog situation.