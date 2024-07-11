Biden’s Favorite Anchor Tells Dems to Get Behind President
PEP TALK
President Joe Biden’s favorite anchor Joe Scarborough stressed the importance on Thursday of Democratic leaders uniting against the common enemy to defeat former President Donald Trump in the November elections. “Democrats have to unite against the immediate threat before America’s 240-year constitutional republic is no more,” Scarborough warned on MSNBC’s Morning Joe. The call to arms comes at a time when the fate of Biden’s re-election campaign is up in the air, and a growing number of Democrat lawmakers have voiced their opinions that Biden should withdraw his bid for the presidency. As of Thursday morning, ten House and Senate reps have called for Biden to step aside, and some Biden campaign aides have reportedly said that former President Barack Obama is working behind the scenes to oust his friend from the race. Still, Scarborough tried to rally the troops, quoting President Abraham Lincoln. “If we stand firm, we shall not fail if we stand together. Because so did Lincoln then, and so does a watchful and very worried nation now,” he said.