Biden’s Fundraising Has Dried Up in ‘Disastrous’ Way Post-Debate: Report
ACROSS THE BOARD
Say it ain’t so, Joe. Sources close to President Biden’s re-election campaign are sounding the alarm as fundraising numbers dry up following his disastrous debate last month, saying that if the trend continues it will mean very real cuts to operations. At least four campaign sources spoke with NBC News Wednesday about the dire fundraising developments over the past few weeks, with one describing the situation as “disastrous” for Democrats hoping to elect Biden in November. His campaign reported an uptick of donations in the days following the debate, but “the money has absolutely shut off,” in the weeks since, another source said. At least two people told NBC News that the total money raised by the Biden campaign from large donors is set to go down by half in July—though a spokesperson for the Biden campaign denied those claims. “That’s not accurate,” Lauren Hitt told the network. “On grassroots fundraising, the first seven days of July were the best start to the month on the campaign — and many of those were first-time donors. On the high-dollar side, we’ve had folks max out since the debate, as well.”