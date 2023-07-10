Biden’s Furious Temper Makes Some Aides Fear Meeting With Him Alone: Report
PRESIDENT’S BAWL
President Joe Biden is given to furious, curse-filled tirades that have left some aides avoiding meetings with him alone, according to Axios. The outlet claims that, in contrast to his avuncular public persona, Biden can have explosive outbursts behind closed doors. Aides who have either witnessed or received his angry reprimands say he has used the phrases: “God dammit, how the f**k don’t you know this?!” “Don’t f**king bullsh*t me!” and “Get the f**k out of here!” His temper allegedly often comes in the form of angry interrogations in which aides are asked questions until it’s apparent that they don’t know the answer, a practice that some have taken to calling “stump the chump” or “stump the dummy.” The White House declined to comment.