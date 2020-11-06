Biden’s Lead Shrinks in Arizona—but Not Fast Enough for Trump
BLUE WAVE
In the latest figures from Arizona released 11 a.m. ET, Democratic candidate Joe Biden’s lead has shrunk, but likely not enough for President Donald Trump to take the lead before counting finishes. In the results from Maricopa County, Biden gained 28,285 votes while Trump gained 31,716—a 6 point margin for Trump that needed to be closer to 20 points if he was to have any chance of grabbing the lead. It puts Biden’s lead statewide to 43,779 votes. “I’ve been an optimist on the Trump comeback in Arizona [but] that was really bad news for Trump. I think Biden is the more likely winner now in Arizona,” FiveThirtyEight editor-in-chief Nate Silver told ABC, adding that he predicted Biden would win Nevada, Arizona, Pennsylvania, and Georgia.