Biden’s Awkward Meeting With Hispanic Dems Ends With One Telling Him to Quit
YIKES!
President Joe Biden showed up an hour late and limited the number of questions from Hispanic lawmakers during a reassurance call on Friday, ending with Rep. Mike Levin (D-CA) asking the president directly to drop out of the race, according to sources who spoke to NOTUS. During the Zoom call, the Biden campaign reportedly limited lawmakers to two questions, but then opened the floor to more. Reps. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez and Gabe Vasquez both used the “raise hand” function, indicating they were attempting to ask a question during the call, but had their hands lowered by organizers, according to NOTUS. Gluesenkamp Perez had notably called for Biden to quit office entirely on Thursday and Rep. Lou Correa reportedly asked Biden to reassure Hispanic voters, pleading with the president to “talk to these families and say to them, there is a pathway in my second administration for all of you that have been here for decades, that have followed the laws, that have paid taxes to be part of the American Dream.” Biden told Correa he agreed “with every word.” Levin, the final lawmaker to ask a question before the call was ended, asked directly Biden to drop out. He did the same publicly right after the call.