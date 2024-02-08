Biden's Memory Showed ‘Significant Limitations,’ Classified Docs Probe Finds
SENIOR MOMENT
President Joe Biden's memory appeared to have “significant limitations,” Special Counsel Robert Hur wrote in a lengthy report released Thursday which summed up his office’s probe into the president’s handling of classified government documents. While the investigation determined that the president will not be criminally charged for the mishandling of sensitive documents, it wasn’t all good news for Biden. Hur wrote that one of the reasons he recommended against charging Biden was his basic inability to recall past events—something his lawyers may bring up during any eventual trial. “He did not remember when he was vice president, forgetting on the first day of the interview when his term ended,” Hur wrote. “He did not remember, even within several years, when his son Beau died,” the report added. “At trial, Mr. Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview of him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.” Biden’s legal team appeared to refute claims about the president’s memory, saying the characterization of the commander-in-chief was not “accurate or appropriate.”