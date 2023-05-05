CHEAT SHEET
Biden’s Next Joint Chiefs Chairman Set to Make History
President Joe Biden is set to nominate Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr. as the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, according to reports. If Gen. Brown’s expected nomination is then confirmed by the Senate, his appointment would mean that the two highest Pentagon official roles would be held by Black men for the first time in U.S. history, with Lloyd Austin III serving as the defense secretary. Gen. Brown would also become the second Black man to serve as the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff after Colin Powell’s tenure in the job under the administrations of George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton. Incumbent Army Gen. Mark Milley’s four-year term ends in September.