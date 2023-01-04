CHEAT SHEET
Biden’s Sassy Response To GOP Speaker Drama: ‘Not My Problem’
President Joe Biden didn’t appear to have much empathy for his rivals in the Republican Party after two chaotic days of failed House Speaker votes—telling reporters the “embarrassing” drama was “not my problem” as he left the White House on Wednesday, according to POLITICO. “I just think it’s a little embarrassing that it’s taking so long,” he added, noting that “the rest of the world is looking” to see if the United States can “get our act together.” As of Wednesday evening, Rep. Kevin McCarthy—once the heir apparent—had failed in six consecutive votes to gain the support necessary to secure the speaker’s gavel.