Biden Doesn’t Trust His Secret Service—and Thinks Dog Bite Was a Lie: Book
TESTY
President Biden’s trust in the men and women sworn to defend him isn’t a given, according to a new book, The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden’s White House. According to author Chris Whipple, Biden’s relationship with the agency has been testy since he entered the office, noting that “some of” the agents were staunch supporters of Donald Trump. Tensions have only grown since text messages by agents, obtained by the House Select Committee investigating Jan. 6, revealed that some who remained within the security detail had rooted for the attack on the Capitol. The change in attitude stands in stark contrast to his feelings toward the agency when he was vice president, according to The Independent, which obtained an advance version of the book ahead of its Jan. 17 release date. The relationship was reportedly further strained after an agent claimed that the president’s dog, a German Shepherd named Major, had bitten him on the second floor of the White House’s family quarter in March 2021 — an allegation that Biden doesn’t quite believe, according to the outlet.