Biden’s ‘Ultra MAGA’ Remark Leaves Diamond and Silk Battling TrumpWorld: ‘Stop Adapting!’
‘ALL A SET UP!’
Most of TrumpWorld has co-opted President Joe Biden’s “ultra MAGA” dig at former President Donald Trump and his increasingly fervent supporters, by turning it into memes and t-shirts. Yet, despite the term initially backfiring for Biden, the slogan might now be causing the intended effect and subsequent drama in Trumpland. “Stop adapting & conforming to the Radical Leftist tactics when they try to distort, degrade, brand, add to, take away from, label & mock ‘MAGA,’” ardently pro-Trump pundits and former Fox Nation hosts Diamond and Silk (Lynnette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson) fumed Saturday on Trump’s Truth Social platform. “When you don’t know who you are, anyone can name you,” the fiery duo, best known for attempting to take Fox News down on their way out, continued. “It’s all a set up for you to call yourself whatever they’ve labeled you as.” (The duo didn’t return The Daily Beast’s Saturday morning request for comment.)