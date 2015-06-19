Bieber, Usher Face $10M Copyright Suit

CHEAT SHEET
A Virginia court on Thursday voted to revive a $10 million lawsuit from 2013 against Justin Bieber and Usher, alleging the two violated copyright law for their hit “Somebody to Love.” The Fourth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond ruled in favor of singer Devin Copeland, known as De Rico, and songwriter Mareio Overton. The pair contend Bieber and Usher’s single sound very similar to their song, also called “Somebody to Love” on Copeland’s 2008 album, according to court records. Copeland and Overton said they contacted Usher’s staff and allege he and other songwriters “conspired” to directly copy their song.