‘Big Bang’ Spinoff Will Air With Major Twist

A new Big Bang Theory spinoff is hitting HBO Max six years after the original series ended, and fans should prepare for a major shakeup. The new show, Stuart Fails To Save the Universe, will once again star Kevin Sussman as the hapless Stuart Bloom. But even though actors Ryan Cartwright and Josh Brener are returning to the franchise, they’ll be coming back as new characters. Cartwright appeared in a one-off guest spot in Season 6 as a British student in Penny’s (Kaley Cuoco) class who made Leonard (Johnny Galecki) jealous. And Brener was in two episodes in Season 5 and Season 6, playing poor Stu’s co-worker Dale. But now they’re taking on entirely new roles alongside Lauren Lapkus (Denise), Brian Posehn (Bert Kibbler), and John Ross Bowie (Barry Kripke). The series—created by Chuck Lorre, who also created the original series—follows Stu, a comic book store owner, as he navigates life. The Big Bang Theory aired for 12 seasons from 2007 to 2019, averaging 18.6 million viewers per episode in its final season.