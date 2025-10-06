Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1

‘Big Bang Theory’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Actress Dies at 52

STAR LOST
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Updated 10.06.25 4:31AM EDT 
Published 10.06.25 4:26AM EDT 
KEVIN (PROBABLY) SAVES THE WORLD - Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images'S "Kevin (Probably) Saves the World" stars Kimberly Hébert Gregory as Yvette.
KEVIN (PROBABLY) SAVES THE WORLD - Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images'S "Kevin (Probably) Saves the World" stars Kimberly Hébert Gregory as Yvette. (Bob D'Amico/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) Bob D'Amico/Disney General Entertainment Con

Kimberly Hébert Gregory, known for her roles in The Big Bang Theory, Vice Principals, and Grey’s Anatomy has died at the age of 52. Her death was announced by her ex-husband, Chester Gregory, in an Instagram post. “You were brilliance embodied, a Black woman whose mind lit every room,” he wrote. “So much more than ex-wife, you were my friend. Our son, the song we wrote together, is the living echo of your light.” Her cause of death has not been announced. The actress played Ms. Davora on The Big Bang Theory, Deborah Curzon on Grey’s Anatomy, and Kyra Hay on Better Call Saul. She also had roles in Two and a Half Men, Gossip Girl, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Kevin (Probably) Saves the World, and Dollface. White Lotus star Walter Goggins appeared in HBO’s dark comedy Vice Principals with Gregory, who played Dr. Belinda Brown in what was her first regular TV role when it launched in 2016. “We lost one of the best… one of the best I’ve ever worked with,“ Goggins posted on Instagram. ”She made me laugh like no other. A professionals professional... You will be missed my friend. As much as you know.”

2
‘The Crown’ Star Reveals Pregnancy on Red Carpet
BABY ON BOARD
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Updated 10.06.25 12:04AM EDT 
Published 10.05.25 11:47PM EDT 
Erin Richards actress from The Crown
Erin Richards actress from The Crown Getty

The Crown star Erin Richards has revealed a growing baby bump while walking the red carpet at the BAFTA Cymru Awards in Wales on Sunday. The Welsh actress, 39, also revealed her first pregnancy in similar fashion, walking on the red carpet for The Crown season five premiere in London in 2022. Richards played Kelly Fisher, the former partner of Princess Diana’s boyfriend Dodi Fayed in The Crown. Richards has also starred in Gotham, playing Barbara Kean between 2014 and 2019. She has also appeared in horror film Starve Acre and TV show Being Human. Off camera, little is known about Richard’s private life. She has not discussed her partner but was wearing a diamond ring on her left ring finger on Sunday. The Daily Beast has contacted Richards’ representatives for comment. The BAFTA Cymru Awards are the biggest annual celebration of creative excellence across film and television in Wales.

3
Taylor Swift Tops Box Office and Beats The Rock’s ‘Smashing Machine’
'SHAKE IT OFF'
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.05.25 5:13PM EDT 
Left: Taylor Swift Right: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson
via Getty Images

Singer Taylor Swift dominated the box office this weekend with The Official Release Party of a Showgirl, surpassing films by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Leonardo DiCaprio. To commemorate the “Blank Space” singer’s newest album, The Life of a Showgirl, Swift launched a three-day showing of The Official Release Party of a Showgirl. Swift’s “cinematic experience” earned $33 million domestically and $13 million internationally, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Johnson’s newest film—which sparked Oscar buzz after receiving a 15-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival—earned only $6 million over the weekend, placing the film in third place. In second place was DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another, which earned $11.1 million this weekend. According to an AMC press release, Swift’s movie played at 540 AMC theater locations, along with additional non-AMC theaters in North America. The Smashing Machine played in over 3,345 theaters. Fans experienced an 89 minute compilation consisting of a music video premiere for “The Fate of Ophelia,” behind-the-scenes footage, lyric videos, and “never-before-seen personal reflections” from Swift. The pop singer’s album released Friday and experienced record-breaking numbers. A historic 2.7 million copies sold in the first day, making it the largest week of Swift’s career according to Billboard.

4
White House Hits Back at ‘SNL’ Cold Open Takedown
LAST LAUGH?
Laura Esposito 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 10.05.25 3:56PM EDT 
Brendan Carr and Donald Trump being portrayed on Saturday Night Live
NBC

The White House is trying to have the last laugh after Saturday Night Live mocked President Donald Trump and his cabinet during its Season 51 premiere. In the cold open, James Austin Johnson’s Trump warned, “[SNL] better be on their best behavior,” seemingly alluding to censorship fears following the temporary suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live! “Otherwise they’ll have to answer to my attack dog at the FCC, Brandon Carr,” he added, before Mikey Day’s Carr creepily danced onstage to Rockwell’s “Somebody’s Watching Me.” The show was also hosted by forthcoming Super Bowl headliner and Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny, who has been outspoken with his condemnation of the Trump administration’s mass deportation efforts in recent months. White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson hit back at the show in a statement to Entertainment Weekly: “And like the millions of Americans who have tuned out from SNL, I have more entertaining things to do—like watch paint dry.” Johnson’s Trump closed the sketch by telling the camera, “Thank you, SNL crew, for your hard work and your votes.”

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

5
Tina Turner’s Son Dies at 67
GONE TOO SOON
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.05.25 3:14PM EDT 
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 11: Winner Ike Turner with son Ike Turner Jr. at the 49th annual Grammy Awards, September 11, 2007 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.
Bob Riha Jr/Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images

Ike Turner Jr., the son of Tina Turner and Ike Turner, died at age 67 Saturday at a Los Angeles hospital. Tina’s niece, Jacqueline Bullock, confirmed his death in a statement to the New York Post. “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of my cousin, Ike Turner, Jr.,” Bullock said in a statement. “‘Junior’ was more than a cousin to me, but rather a brother, as we grew up in the same famed household together.” His cause of death was kidney failure, according to TMZ. The outlet reported that his health had been in decline, suffering from heart issues and a stroke. Ike Jr. was born in 1958 to Ike Sr. and Lorraine Taylor; Tina adopted him when he was two years old. “From an early age, his talents were evident as there wasn’t an instrument he did not want to play,” Bullock said. Like his musician parents, Ike Jr. pursued a career in the music industry, leaving school at 13 years old to tour with his father. He also worked as Tina’s sound engineer, and later earned a Grammy for producing his father’s 2006 album, Risin’ with the Blues.

6
Nicole Kidman Ventures Out For First Time Since News of Divorce From Keith Urban
IT'S BRIGHT OUT HERE
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 10.05.25 3:11PM EDT 
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 08, 2025
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 08, 2025 Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Actress Nicole Kidman has been spotted in public for the first time since news of her split from husband Keith Urban broke last week. The couple is divorcing after 19 years of marriage. Kidman attended a Foundation for AIDS Research auction in Dallas Saturday, at which she presented actor Taylor Sheridan with an award. The star recently collaborated on the TV series Lioness with the actor. “I think what Taylor recognizes, as we all do, is that we are all more alike than we are different, and that we are better when we look out for each other, and that of course is why we’re here tonight,” she said during her address. Kidman’s understood to have filed for divorce from Urban over “irreconcilable differences,” with sources close to the former couple suggesting “all signs point to the fact that Keith is with another woman,” with the rumors “all over Nashville.” Kidman and Urban have lived in the Tennessee city since 2007. Prior to the end of their marriage, the pair had apparently been attempting work things through, even as they’d taken to living apart since the beginning of this summer.

7
‘Golden Bachelor’ Star Engaged to New Girlfriend After Divorce
SAY I DO (AGAIN)
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.05.25 1:18PM EDT 
Gerry Turner announced his engagement to girlfriend Lana Sutton via Instagram.
@goldengerryturner/Instagram

Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner got engaged to his girlfriend Lana Sutton less than a year after the pair went public with their relationship. The reality TV star announced he was dating the retired teacher in April, a year after he divorced Theresa Nist, who he met on the first season of the ABC show. Turner announced his engagement via Instagram, where he shared photos of the pair, with Sutton’s diamond ring in every photo. “We’ve got BIG news. The Golden Bachelor is OFF the market,” read the caption. “I found my perfect match and she said ‘YES’. I Love this woman.” The pair began dating after Sutton reached out to him via Facebook, and since then, Turner has been posting photos of the couple on social media. The reality TV show is a spinoff of iconic dating show The Bachelor, centering on senior citizens looking for love. Turner was the first season’s bachelor, and married Nist in January 2024. The pair divorced three months later in April. Despite their split, Nist has previously expressed that she harbors no ill will. “I really am happy for him,” she said. “He found someone that really suits him, and that’s wonderful.”

8
‘Real Housewives’ Star Marries Fellow Cast Member’s Ex
TANGLED WEBS
Catherine Bouris 

Reporter

Published 10.04.25 8:51PM EDT 
Alexis Bellino
Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Alexis Bellino celebrated her third marriage this week, tying the knot with John Janssen on Friday in a “rustic chic” wedding in Laguna Beach, California. Prior to dating Bellino, Janssen dated fellow housewife Shannon Storms Beador, whom he later sued for $75,000 for breach of contract over money he reportedly lent her for a facelift while they were dating. The lawsuit became a point of contention between the two women when they both appeared on season 18 of the show, with Bellino returning as a friend of the show after leaving the main cast in season 8. The wedding was attended by 140 of the couple’s family and friends, including RHOC star Tamra Judge and fellow alum Jo De La Rosa. Sharing a photo from her wedding on Instagram, Bellino wrote, “I’m married!!!!!!! I love you Johnny! I’m Mrs. Janssen!!! ♥️💍” In a second post, she wrote, “My husband. My forever. Thank you, God, for bringing this man to me and my kids. He loves them as his own. And we were a package deal. I love his kids the same!!!!! We are now a family of 8,” adding the hashtag #moderndaybradybunch.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

9
Ex-NFL QB Arrested After Stabbing Fight With Food Delivery Driver
ISOLATED INCIDENT
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 10.04.25 8:45PM EDT 
Published 10.04.25 4:19PM EDT 
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 10: Mark Sanchez attends Verizon’s “Run the Playlist Live” at Super Bowl LVIII on February 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Verizon)
Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Verizon

Mark Sanchez, Fox Sports analyst and former NFL quarterback, was stabbed in Indianapolis early Saturday morning during an alleged fight with a food delivery driver over parking, according to FOX59. Sanchez, who was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, is now reportedly in stable condition. The 38-year-old was also placed under arrest for his role in the incident, with the driver claiming that Sanchez was the aggressor. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced that Sanchez has been charged with three misdemeanor offenses: battery with injury, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle and public intoxication. In a previous statement to CNN, the police department said the incident “involved two adult males, resulting in one man receiving lacerations and the other sustaining injuries consistent with stab wounds.” The attack was also categorized as “an isolated incident,” not a random act. Police received a call at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Saturday that two people were injured in downtown Indianapolis. Sanchez was in Indiana’s capital city to commentate on Sunday’s game between the Colts and the Las Vegas Raiders. The former quarterback played 10 seasons in the league and hosts the Fox Sports digital show Rearview. Fox Sports PR issued a statement, writing: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark, and we ask that everyone please respect his and his family’s privacy during this time.”

10
Gay Comic Expresses ‘Sincere Regret’ for Saudi Arabia Show
REMORSEFUL
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.04.25 6:22PM EDT 
Jessica Kirson
Jessica Kirson Disney/ Disney

Jessica Kirson expressed “sincere regret” for participating in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Comedy Festival. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Kirson admitted she was surprised to be invited to the festival and even requested “guarantee” that she could be “openly out as a lesbian on stage and perform gay material.” “I hoped that this could help LGBTQ+ people in Saudi Arabia feel seen and valued,” she continued. “I am grateful that I was able to do precisely that—to my knowledge, I am the first openly gay comic to talk about it on stage in Saudi Arabia. I received messages from attendees sharing how much it meant to them to participate in a gay-affirming event. At the same time, I deeply regret participating under the auspices of the Saudi government.” Kirson said performing at the festival, which features comics like Dave Chappelle, Bill Burr and Louis C.K., has “weighed heavily on [her] heart.” Comedians such as David Cross and Marc Maron have spoken out against the festival. Atsuko Okatsuka, who turned down an offer to perform, posted the contract online, which barred comedians from saying anything that would “degrade” Saudi Arabia or its royal family. Maron’s critique came in the form of a joke regarding the murder of Saudi journalist and dissident Jamal Khashoggi, saying, “The same guy that’s gonna pay [the comedians] is the same guy that paid that guy to bonesaw Jamal Khashoggi.” Comedian Tim Dillon, who says the festival fired im after he joked about forced labor, said comics were paid huge sums of money to perform.

