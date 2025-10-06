‘Big Bang Theory’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Actress Dies at 52
Kimberly Hébert Gregory, known for her roles in The Big Bang Theory, Vice Principals, and Grey’s Anatomy has died at the age of 52. Her death was announced by her ex-husband, Chester Gregory, in an Instagram post. “You were brilliance embodied, a Black woman whose mind lit every room,” he wrote. “So much more than ex-wife, you were my friend. Our son, the song we wrote together, is the living echo of your light.” Her cause of death has not been announced. The actress played Ms. Davora on The Big Bang Theory, Deborah Curzon on Grey’s Anatomy, and Kyra Hay on Better Call Saul. She also had roles in Two and a Half Men, Gossip Girl, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Kevin (Probably) Saves the World, and Dollface. White Lotus star Walter Goggins appeared in HBO’s dark comedy Vice Principals with Gregory, who played Dr. Belinda Brown in what was her first regular TV role when it launched in 2016. “We lost one of the best… one of the best I’ve ever worked with,“ Goggins posted on Instagram. ”She made me laugh like no other. A professionals professional... You will be missed my friend. As much as you know.”