‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Announces Second Pregnancy With Fiancé

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama was pelted with trash outside his team’s New York City hotel after their Game 4 loss Wednesday night. The New York Knicks edged the Spurs to move to within one win of their first NBA title since 1973, clawing back from 29 points down to cinch the night’s game by a single point. As the beaten Spurs returned to their hotel, a crowd lobbed garbage at the 7-foot-4 center-forward, 22, with footage appearing to show the French star pelted with an egg. Across town, police arrested dozens of rowdy fans around Madison Square Garden after fans scaled cabs and trucks, and a police vehicle was damaged, along with other property nearby. Officers had cordoned off a stretch between Sixth and Eighth avenues, first sealed for President Donald Trump’s attendance for Monday’s game, and most of the mayhem spilled out beyond that line. It marked a second straight home game marred by disorder. Police arrested 21 people on Monday night after Spurs fans were attacked in the street.
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- 1Spurs Star Pelted With Trash in Rowdy Knicks CelebrationsPILING ONPolice arrested dozens of people near Madison Square Garden after the Knicks’ win.
- 2Cruise Ship Passengers Busted Over Wild Chair-Throwing BrawlCRUISE CHAOSFour officers were injured in the confrontation, including one hospitalized with a serious shoulder injury
Shop with ScoutedLiberator’s Ergonomic Pillow Makes Intimacy More ComfortablePILLOW TALKLiberator’s thoughtfully designed furniture support intimacy and sexual exploration.
- 3Woman, 38, Accused of Years of Fraud by Posing as a ChildCHILD’S PLAYThe adult suspect used pacifiers and drank from baby bottles to keep up the deception.
- 4U.S. Diplomat Found Dead in HotelMYSTERY CASEA Thai woman has reportedly been detained after a U.S. embassy employee was found dead in Myanmar.
Shop with ScoutedThis NAD+-Boosting Supplement May Fight Hair ThinningROOT CAUSEWonderfeel’s Youngr NMN supplement was formulated to support longevity and healthy cells, but new research suggests it may also promote fuller hair.
- 5Trump Nemesis Scouts Alleged Wedding Venue at Knicks GameBAD BLOODTaylor Swift, who endorsed Kamala Harris in 2024, is reportedly getting married next month.
- 6Former Knicks Star Dishes on Kim Kardashian Dating RumorsKIMSANITYThe New York basketball sensation put the rumors to rest once and for all.
- 7‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Announces Second Pregnancy‘COMPLETING OUR FAMILY’The couple first confirmed their relationship in the spring of 2022.
- 8A-Lister Makes His Pick for Next ‘Tall and Handsome’ BondFROM GEORGE WITH LOVEGeorge Clooney says one British actor has everything it takes.
Shop with ScoutedCelebrate Summer Sans the Hangover With Camino’s CBD TreatsBEYOND THE COOLERCamino’s cannabis gummies feature a variety of mood-boosting effects and strengths to give you a lift without the side effects.
- 98-Time Oscar Nominee Will Finally Get Her StatuetteSHE WON’T BE IGNOREDThe actress is a record-breaking Oscar nominee, with eight nominations and zero wins.
- 10Bond Girl Reveals Terrifying Encounter With Oscar WinnerSHOCKING REVEALMadeline Smith claims that Warren Beatty left her terrified by exposing himself ‘stark naked’ and asking to cuddle when she was still a virgin.
Five American cruise ship passengers have been arrested after a chair was hurled through a glass door during a violent brawl. The Royal Bahamas Police Force said three women and two men were detained following a “physical altercation” at the Nassau Cruise Port on June 8. Officers responded around 4:45 p.m. local time to reports of a fight involving multiple cruise passengers in the capital. Police said the situation escalated dramatically after the group was taken into custody. At a local station, officers preparing to search the suspects were met with a “violent struggle,” during which a female suspect allegedly threw a chair through a glass door, shattering it, while a male suspect allegedly kicked out the remaining glass and tried to escape before being subdued. Authorities said four officers were injured in the confrontation, including one hospitalized with a serious shoulder injury. The suspects also received treatment for minor injuries and remain in custody facing charges including assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and malicious damage.
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A 38-year-old woman has been arrested after posing as a 12-year-old and tricking a couple into taking her in for more than a year. Amanda Maria Souza de Oliveira was arrested in Santa Catarina, Brazil, on fraud and false identity offenses after she managed to keep up the pretense that she was a child for 16 months. While living with the couple in the southern city of Joinville, the woman lived in a bedroom stuffed with toys, and even had a party to celebrate her 12th birthday. She maintained childlike behaviors, including using pacifiers and baby bottles. Authorities said Oliveira first approached the couple at a church, posing as an 18-year-old called “Gabrielle” who was autistic and needed financial help. She later claimed she was only 11 and that she looked older because her father made her take growth hormones and sexually abused her. The suspect’s alleged deception was uncovered after a family member visiting the couple became suspicious and then found other examples of Oliveira posing as a child online. The suspect is alleged to have carried out the same scam in cities such as Rio de Janeiro as far back as 15 years ago, when she was in her early twenties.
An American diplomat was found dead in Myanmar, with local police reportedly detaining a Thai woman as part of their investigation into his death. The U.S. State Department confirmed the death of a government employee assigned to the U.S. Embassy in Yangon but declined to provide further details. “We can confirm the death of a U.S. government employee assigned to the U.S. Embassy in Yangon, Myanmar,” a State Department spokesperson told The Associated Press. “Out of respect for the privacy of the family and loved ones, we have no further information to provide at this time.” The diplomat was found dead about two weeks ago at the Sakura Residence & Hotel, a property popular with diplomats and foreign visitors near the U.S. Embassy. Sources told AP that Myanmar police are treating the case as a possible homicide and have a Thai woman in custody, though authorities have released few details. Police and hotel management declined to comment, while Thai officials would not say whether they had provided consular assistance to the suspect.
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From IV drips to nasal sprays, NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) has become a star ingredient in the anti-aging and longevity space. NAD+ is a naturally occurring molecule produced by the body, and, much like collagen, elastin, and certain hormones, its levels decline with age. While intravenous and subcutaneous administration of NAD+ may help address concerns such as low energy, poor recovery, and dull skin, oral NAD+ supplements themselves have not been shown to be particularly effective. On the other hand, over-the-counter NAD+ precursors like NMN (nicotinamide mononucleotide) have shown promising results in both clinical studies and anecdotal reports. Possible benefits of oral NMN supplementation include reduced fatigue, less brain fog, healthier-looking skin, and, according to emerging research, support for healthier hair by addressing thinning from within.
As NAD+ levels decline, cellular energy production nosedives, oxidative stress increases, and hair follicles may become more vulnerable to thinning and age-related dysfunction. This has positioned NMN as a promising area of interest for hair health. The new body of research suggests that NMN supplementation may support cellular repair and proliferation by helping counter free radical damage (the cellular and molecular stress caused by factors such as UV exposure and pollution), which may, in turn, help support healthier hair growth and density.
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Taylor Swift is attending Game 4 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden, the rumored site of her wedding to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce next month. A source told Page Six that Swift, 36, is “a huge fan of the Knicks.” The musician was wearing a blue t-shirt with orange lettering reading “Stevie Knicks.” Last month, she and Kelce, 36, attended a Knicks game in Cleveland against the Cavaliers, with her fiancé sporting Cavs gear. The couple’s wedding, according to Page Six, is at the Knicks’ home arena on July 3. As was the case for Monday’s game, several celebrities are in attendance at Wednesday’s game; unlike Game 3, however, Donald Trump is not among them. The president, who watched most of the game from a suite rather than courtside, was loudly booed by the New York crowd. His presence also led to delayed fan entry due to increased security measures, the closure of several blocks to both vehicular and pedestrian traffic, and the cancellation of a watch party outside the arena.
Former New York Knicks superstar Jeremy Lin clarified some old rumors about a possible romance between him and Kim Kardashian. Appearing on Pablo Torre Finds Out, the “Linsanity” icon, 37, opened up about the 2012 paparazzi buzz alleging he had dated Kardashian, but made it clear it was all a fantasy. “So this is what I’ve heard, and I don’t know if it’s true or not... That request did come into the Knicks, and it is a real request. I think basically, she at that time was filming her show,” Lin told the sports journalist. “Whatever show was happening back then, but I know that she was looking for a New York athlete to kind of be on this show essentially.” The Taiwanese-American basketballer said that was what he was told after the fact. “The request came into the Knicks, and they immediately declined it without even asking because they were like, we’re not allowing our young, second-year player to go down this route right now.” Kardashian was filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Kourtney & Kim Take New York around February 2012. The reality star is now dating Formula 1 racer Lewis Hamilton, while Lin is married with one son.
‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Announces Second Pregnancy With Fiancé
Kaley Cuoco, 40, is set to welcome her second child with fiancé Tom Pelphrey, 43. The Big Bang Theory star announced the joyous news on Instagram on Wednesday, sharing images of herself, Pelphrey, and their 3-year-old daughter celebrating with cake, as well as photos of her growing bump and ultrasound scans. “💖 completing our little family , what a dream come true ! 💖,” Cuoco captioned the post. “This second time around journey has been a little windier in many ways, but wow we are so grateful for this moment!! Little sissy on the way!!! @tommypelphrey girl dad for life 🎀 and yes, the last pic is our dainty princess giving us the middle finger!🤦🏼♀️😆” Cuoco and Pelphrey first confirmed their relationship in the spring of 2022 and got engaged nearly two years later in August of 2024. The couple have previously opened up about welcoming another child before tying the knot. “We’re gonna go way out of order. That’s our plan,” Cuoco told People right after their engagement.
George Clooney has weighed in on the race to become the next James Bond, and he already has a clear favorite. The Oscar-winning actor and director threw his support behind British star Callum Turner, arguing the 36-year-old has all the qualities needed to take over cinema’s most famous spy franchise. “I hope Callum ends up being the next Bond. I think he would be a great Bond,” Clooney said. “He’s tall and handsome and charming and British, so he’s the perfect guy to do it.” Turner has emerged as one of the frontrunners to replace Daniel Craig following the announcement that acclaimed filmmaker Denis Villeneuve will direct the next Bond movie. But Turner insisted he has no inside knowledge about the casting process. “I know as much as you do—really, I know as much as you do,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. Other names linked to Bond include Jacob Elordi and Tom Francis, though Amazon MGM has yet to announce any casting decisions.
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The prolific Glenn Close is finally getting her flowers after more than half a century in Hollywood and eight Oscar nominations to her name. The 79-year-old is set to receive an Honorary Oscar this coming November at the Governors Awards for her historic contributions to the film industry. “The Academy’s Board of Governors is thrilled to present this year’s Governors Awards to five remarkable individuals whose groundbreaking work has forever shaped the art of filmmaking,” Academy President Lynette Howell Taylor said in Wednesday’s announcement. “Throughout her extraordinary body of work, Glenn Close’s unparalleled emotional range has brought to life some of the most complex characters in cinema.” Close has over 100 film credits to her name and Oscar nominations for roles in The World According to Garp, The Big Chill, The Natural, Fatal Attraction, Dangerous Liaisons, Albert Nobbs, The Wife, and Hillbilly Elegy. She is not only a record-breaking Oscar nominee, with eight nominations and zero wins, but she is also on her way to EGOT status. Close has three Emmys and three Tonys to her name, but no Grammy, despite three nominations for the music award.
Former Bond girl, Madeline Smith, claims she was left “absolutely terrified” when actor, Warren Beatty, allegedly greeted her naked and asked for “a cuddle” at a party in the ‘60s. In her upcoming memoir, Madeline Smith, Bond Girl: From 60s Fashion Model to Half a Century on Stage and Screen, Smith revealed that she first met the Bonnie & Clyde actor at Roman Polanski and Sharon Tate’s wedding celebration in 1968, where he allegedly told her she was “the most beautiful girl” he had ever met. The 76-year-old actress recounts that what she believed would be a harmless invitation to spend the afternoon with the Oscar-winning star took a dark turn. Smith says she was shown into a room where Beatty was lying “stark naked” while talking on the phone. “I was absolutely terrified. I was a virgin,” she recalled in an interview with The Telegraph. When she responded that she was heading home, Smith claims Beatty suggested that “it would be nice to have a cuddle.” She replied in horror: “My idea of cuddling is obviously fully clothed.” Beatty did not immediately respond to request for comment.