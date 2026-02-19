‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Reveals How He Spends His Fortune
Kunal Nayyar, 44, is putting his Big Bang Theory fortune to work—one act of generosity at a time. The actor, who played Rajesh Koothrappali across all 12 seasons of the hit CBS sitcom, revealed he spends some of his late nights scrolling GoFundMe to pay off strangers’ medical bills. “What I really love to do is go on GoFundMe at night and just pay random families’ medical bills,” Nayyar told The i Paper, describing the habit as his own “masked vigilante thing.” The philanthropy doesn’t stop there. Nayyar said he and his wife, fashion designer Neha Kapur, also support students from disadvantaged backgrounds through college scholarships and regularly donate to animal charities, driven by their shared love of dogs. With an estimated net worth of $45 million, according to Fortune, Nayyar says his wealth has been a gift. He views it as “a grace from the universe.” The actor added that being able to give back—and materially change people’s lives—is what he considers “the greatest gift.”