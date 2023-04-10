This Super-Sized Blanket Is the Ultimate Mother’s Day Gift
THE BIGGER, THE BETTER
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
If you’ve ever shared a bed with a partner or snuggled up on the couch for a movie with a plus on and only one blanket to share, you know there are two types of people: blanket hogs and those blanket victims. One person usually ends up with a disproportionate amount of coverage while the other poor soul is left in the cold to shiver. Fortunately, there’s a solution that doesn’t involve an argument about who the blanket stealer is in the relationship: The Big Blanket.
The brand’s oversized, temperature-regulating blankets promise to change your life, whether you’re on a camping trip or hosting a Netflix night. The original Stretch Big Blanket is 100 square feet, making it much larger than a king-size bed, and is designed with four-way stretch to make it more expandable. The stretchy spandex and cotton blankets are four times softer than your average throw—the even brand touts them as “the yoga pants of blankets.” We’re sold. The brand also offers other styles as well, including plush, woven, and knitted blankets. If you’re on the hunt for a universally-appealing Mother’s Day gift this year, look no further than the Big Blanket.
Big Blanket Co.
