Dad Insists ‘Big Brother’ Contestant Isn’t Racist Because He Has Black Relatives
EYE ROLL
The father of Luke Valentine, a white contestant on Big Brother who was booted this week for dropping the n-word on a live feed, told TMZ his son is definitely not racist... because he has Black relatives. While Valentine’s dad said he was surprised by his son’s behavior, he defended his son by insisting that he didn’t grow up in a racist household, as he has a Black stepmom and step-siblings, as well as biracial cousins. His dad did admit, however, that his stepmother was disappointed to hear Valentine use the slur, but insisted they have a good relationship. The dad emphasized that he’d never heard Valentine say the n-word and he swore his son didn’t have the intention to be racist, but instead just said the wrong thing without care.