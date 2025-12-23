‘Big Brother’ Star, 35, in Critical Condition After Cardiac Arrests
A Big Brother Season 27 contestant is in critical condition after “a series” of cardiac arrests. Mickey Lee, 35, is in critical but stable condition in the ICU after she “recently suffered a series of cardiac arrests,” according to a GoFundMe page. “She has been surrounded by medical professionals and loved ones, but the road ahead will be long and challenging,” the page reads. “This sudden health crisis has left Mickey and her family facing enormous emotional and financial strain from mounting hospital bills to ongoing care and recovery costs.” Lee finished in 10th place on the latest season of the CBS reality show, which concluded in September. The GoFundMe page states that the money will go toward medical expenses not covered by insurance, ICU and specialist care, rehab and recovery support, as well as travel and lodging for her family. “Mickey has touched so many lives through her courage, bold personality, and unforgettable presence on Big Brother. Let’s show her the same love and support now when she needs it most,” it reads.