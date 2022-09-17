Cheetahs Return to India 70 Years After They Disappeared
THE CAT CAME BACK
Cheetahs have made a comeback to India—with a little bit of human help. More than 70 years after they disappeared from the South Asian country, a group of African cheetahs were reinitiated into India Saturday. They were flown in from Namibia, with scientists hoping they would reproduce and re-establish a habitat. “When the cheetah will run again… grasslands will be restored, biodiversity will increase, and eco-tourism will get a boost,” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. In 1952, cheetahs died out in India due to hunting practices, increased human populations, and climate change. Laurie Marker of the Cheetah Conservation Fund says a long-term plan for cheetahs is needed in order to “create permanent places for them on earth.”