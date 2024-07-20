Big Dem Donors Reportedly Withholding Money Until Biden Drops Out
‘NO MORE DOUGH’
Some big Democratic donors reportedly want Joe Biden off the 2024 presidential ticket so badly that they are refusing to donate more money until he leaves. They even have a slogan: “No more dough until no more Joe,” reported The Washington Post. In a bid to establish a viable replacement for Biden, donors have paid for new polling and funneled money to officials that would make public calls for the sitting president to bow out of the race. However, in the end, the decision rests solely on Biden’s shoulders, said Jeff Weaver, a former political strategist for Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaigns. “There is not a practical way to prevent him from being the nominee if he wants to be the nominee,” said Weaver. “If he were to demur, then the question becomes: What’s the process after that? Is it a coronation of Kamala Harris, which a lot of people are making the case for, or do we have some sort of truncated process?”