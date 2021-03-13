Dog Charity Linked to Lara Trump Has Funneled $1.9 Million to Donald Trump’s Properties
DODGY DOGGIES
A dog rescue charity will have spent over $2 million at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort by the end of this weekend, according to HuffPost. Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump is a chairwoman for the Big Dog Ranch Rescue but its president, Lauren Simmons, claims that played no role in the charity’s decision to hold several fundraising events at the resort over the years. Between 2014 and 2021, the organization spent $1.9 million at Trump’s Florida club and nearby golf course, and this weekend they will spend an additional estimated $225,000, according to HuffPost. Simmons appears to be a fervent believer of 2020 election fraud conspiracies. “Either we TAKE power back or we will never be free again,” Simmons tweeted Jan. 3. “No more asking nicely.” She didn’t respond to HuffPost’s questions about her support for Trump.