Big East Cancels All Fall Sports

The Big East Conference announced Wednesday that no fall sports teams in the conference will be competing this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The conference will begin making plans for the fall 2021 season beginning in the spring, and teams will be allowed to continue team activities during the fall, according to the announcement. The decision from the Big East schools comes after both the Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences announced that they would cancel their fall seasons. The decision to cancel or continue the sports season has been split, however, as the Big 12, ACC, and SEC have all announced their intention to continue the season despite the surge in coronavirus cases across the country.