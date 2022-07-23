Bananas Family Brawl Breaks Out at Disney World

CHEAT SHEET
A spat between two families waiting in line to see Mickey’s PhilharMagic at Walt Disney World this week erupted in an absolutely wild brawl that landed three people under arrest. Video footage obtained by WDW News Today shows the two clans throwing punches, screaming, and dragging each other as park staff and some onlookers tried to calm them down. Shoes and hats were flung all over the ground, and several people were seen with torn T-shirts. According to People, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office was called and charged three combatants with misdemeanors and at least one of the families has reportedly been banned from the Magic Kingdom.