Big Food Cut 6.4 Trillion Calories

Big Food went on a big diet. A new study released Thursday shows that major food companies sold 6.4 trillion fewer calories in 2012 than they did in 2007, following a 2010 pledge. The 16 companies that produced 36 percent of all packaged food and beverages sold in the U.S. and cut calories by tweakig products or creating new lower-calorie products. The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, which did the study, also worked out a pledge with General Mills and Coca-Cola among others to cut another 1.5 trillion calories by 2015.