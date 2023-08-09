‘Big Gretch’ Rapper Goes Viral With Riverfront Park Brawl Track

Read it at Detroit Free Press
The brawl at Montgomery’s Riverfront Park has spawned a slew of memes—and now a viral rap song. Gmac Cash, the Detroit hip-hop artist behind “Big Gretch”—a paean to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer—wasted no time turning the Alabama fight sparked by a white man attacking a Black man into social media gold. “Montgomery Brawl,” which has racked up well over a million views on Twitter, singles out the Black teen seen rushing to a dockworker’s rescue with a lyrical reference to “bro that could swim,” and the man seen swinging a white folding chair as “unc with the chair.”