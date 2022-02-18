British Plane Nut Goes Viral With Play-by-Play of Gut-Wrenching Landings in Wind Storm
BLOWN AWAY
Hundreds of thousands of people tuned into a U.K. plane-spotter’s YouTube livestream Friday morning to watch pilots attempting to land in one of the worst wind storms ever to hit Britain. Big Jet TV, run by aviation nut Jerry Dyer, camped out in a field next to Heathrow Airport during Storm Eunice, which has lashed England with winds as high as 122 mph. Dyer delivered enthusiastic commentary as planes came into land almost sideways, and several pilots were seen abandoning their landing attempts at the last second. Dyer could be heard encouraging the pilots as they descended, shouting: “Come and have a go, come on man, you can do it!” Elsewhere in London, video showed wind ripping the roof off of the city’s biggest entertainment venue, the o2 Arena.