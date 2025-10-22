Republicans went into meltdown mode after Hillary Clinton claimed Donald Trump was “destroying” the White House.

The former secretary of state and first lady posted a photo of the East Wing of the White House being demolished to make way for Trump’s $250 million ballroom.

The president had promised in July that the renovations would not “interfere with the current building. It’ll be near it but not touching it, and pays total respect to the existing building, which I’m the biggest fan of.”

Clinton posted on X on Tuesday, “It’s not his house. It’s your house. And he’s destroying it.”

That was enough to send MAGAworld into a spin, prompting a string of attacks on Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrives for the Inauguration of Donald J. Trump in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th president of the United States. Pool/Getty Images

The president’s son Eric replied to Hillary, “The ballroom will be spectacular… unlike your work in Haiti.”

The Trumps have regularly baited the Clintons over Haiti, claiming they cashed in on donations made after an earthquake devastated the Caribbean nation in 2010. The Clintons insist they did not stand to gain personally from projects to provide relief to the country and no decisions were made to benefit Clinton Foundation donors.

Texan Sen. Ted Cruz posted on X, “At least he [Trump] didn’t steal the silverware.”

Right-wing YouTuber Benny Johnson added, “Remind us, wasn’t it you who walked off with $28,000 in White House furniture when you moved out?”

Cruz and Johnson were referencing the Clintons’ decsion to return over $28,000 worth of furniture, art, and other items they had taken from the White House after Clinton’s second term ended in 2001. They said they’d believed they were personal gifts for them, not the White House.

The facade of the East Wing of the White House is demolished by work crews on October 21, 2025 in Washington, DC. The demolition is part of U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to build a ballroom reportedly costing $250 million on the eastern side of the White House. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Johnson also referenced Bill Clinton’s affair with intern Monica Lewinsky, claiming he had “defiled the Oval Office during his presidency.”

Clinton was 49 in 1995 when he started an affair with a 22-year-old Lewinsky, the White House intern famously keeping a blue dress stained with the president’s semen.

Trump’s Director of Communications Steven Cheung simply posted an emoji of a blue dress on X in response to a post by Republican communications consultant Alex Pfeiffer reading, “A Clinton would never defile the White House.”

Conservative columnist Buzz Patterson also mocked Clinton, “Your husband had sex in the Oval Office. Prolly should sit this one out,” in an X post that has had over five million views.

The House Judiciary X account replied to Clinton, “It’s certainly not your house.”

President Bill Clinton and First Lady Hillary Clinton leave the White House to attend a Democratic Business Leaders event, the day after Special Prosecutor Kenneth Starr sent his report of impeachable offenses to Congress, Washington, DC, September 10, 1998. David Hume Kennerly/David Hume Kennerly

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House and Hillary Clinton’s office for comment.

Fox News also weighed in on Hillary Clinton’s X post. Jesse Watters quoted her post on his Primetime show on Tuesday, saying, “Hillary says it’s not his house, it’s your house, and he’s destroying it. Hillary just called Trump a homewrecker.

“When her husband Bill was termed out, Hillary absconded with $30,000 of White House furniture. She even took the silverware. Nothing is more grotesque than what Bill Clinton did to that White House.”