Big-Money Groups Shun Roy Moore as He Eyes Another Senate Bid

Former Alabama Supreme Court Justice Roy Moore appears poised to defy his own party leaders—including Donald Trump himself—and take another shot at the U.S. Senate seat he managed to lose to Democrat Doug Jones in 2017.

But this time around, Moore won’t have anywhere near the same level of support from deep-pocketed political expenditure groups that he did two years ago. A Republican operative deeply involved in the pro-Moore push during his last Senate run tells PAY DIRT that he’s not helping him this time around, and that Moore will likely be hamstrung by a lack of financial support in a crucial contest for Senate Republicans.