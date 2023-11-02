‘Big Short’ Investor Demands UPenn Take His Name Off Scholarship Over Israel Fallout
THE BIG THREAT
One of the investors from the movie The Big Short who predicted the 2007-2008 U.S. financial crisis has told the University of Pennsylvania to take his name off a scholarship he sponsored due to controversy surrounding the school’s pro-Palestinian protests and Palestine Writes Literature Festival, which was accused of featuring speakers known for making antisemitic remarks. Steve Eisman, a senior portfolio manager at Neuberger Berman, told CNBC on Thursday that he would only have a change of heart if the university president and chairman were fired for their failure to respond to antisemitism on campus. Several big-name donors have vowed to abandon the school over the controversy. A press representative for the university didn’t respond to CNBC’s request for comment but President Liz Magill outlined a new effort on Wednesday to combat antisemitism at the Ivy League school.