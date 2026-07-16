Biggest TV Networks Deliver Crushing Blow to Trump

Two major broadcasters said they will not be airing President Donald Trump’s primetime address in full.

ABC News and NBC News have confirmed they will not air the president’s remarks live on their broadcasts, which are expected to focus on Trump’s 2020 election lies.

ABC News said the president’s speech will be on the network’s free streaming service, ABC News Live, and ABC News Radio “with comprehensive, anchored coverage,” but noted that while the speech would not be broadcast on ABC News, its Special Report team is fully prepared to break into network programming to deliver live updates and reporting should significant developments occur.”

NBC News similarly said it will “plan to air a special report on the network following the remarks‚” and will air the president’s remarks on its free streaming platform, NBC News NOW.

Trump is expected to further lie about the 2020 election. Alex Brandon/via REUTERS

CBS News’s plans have not been announced, but CNN media analyst Brian Stelter reported that the network is considering a “middle-ground approach,” in which CBS Evening News anchor Tony Dokoupil will report on what the president said, while fact-checking his address afterward.

Major cable news channels including Fox News, CNN, and MS NOW, have not responded to the Daily Beast’s repeated inquiries about their programming, even just hours ahead of the president’s expected address.