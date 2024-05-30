Biggie’s Mom Latest Person to Want to ‘Slap the Daylights’ Out of Diddy
GO OFF, VOLETTA!
Voletta Wallace thinks Sean “Diddy” Combs needs a good slap. Wallace, mother to Christopher Wallace, a.k.a The Notorious B.I.G., told Rolling Stone this week that she wants to “slap the daylights” out of the disgraced mogul. Diddy had been her son Biggie’s manager and label boss, which gained him mainstream recognition before Biggie died in a 1997 shooting. The rapper-mogul is now facing a long list of allegations, including sexual and physical abuse, part of which was documented in hotel footage released by CNN this month, showing Diddy assaulting his singer-ex girlfriend Cassie. Wallace told Rolling Stone that she was “sick to her stomach” to hear about the accusations. “I’m praying for Cassie. I’m praying for his mother. I don’t want to believe the things that I’ve heard, but I’ve seen [the hotel video],” she continued. “I hope that I see Sean one day and the only thing I want to do is slap the daylights out of him. And you can quote me on that. Because I liked him. I didn’t want to believe all the awful things, but I’m so ashamed and embarrassed.” She also added, “He needs to apologize to his mother.”