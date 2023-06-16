Bigoted Fans Force USA-Mexico Match to End Early With Homophobic Chant
DISGUSTING
Thursday night’s fiery match between the national teams of Mexico and the United States came to a disgusting end—with a contingent of fans yelling a a homophobic slur that forced the referee to halt the game early. FIFA and CONCACAF, the governing body of North American soccer, has worked with the Mexican Football Federation in recent years to end the bigoted chant—screamed by fans after a goal kick by the opposing team. Those efforts have been largely unsuccessful, however, with fans continuing to use the chant regularly at international matches—costing the federation thousands in fines. Thursday’s chants weren’t widely heard until the game’s dying moments—when Mexico trailed the U.S. by three goals. Salvadoran referee Ivan Barton paused the game in the 89th minute to allow Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas, to put a warning on the video board about the chant. Minutes later, the chant emerged again, and Barton called the match early. Officials have not announced a punishment for the ordeal yet.