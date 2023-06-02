‘Catastrophic’ Verdict in Danny Masterson Trial Has Sent Bijou Phillips Spiraling
‘DEVASTATION’
Bijou Phillips, the wife of Danny Masterson, is apparently taking the news of her husband’s conviction for rape hard, a source close to the couple told the Daily Mail. “Bijou is treating the results of the trial against her husband as a death,” the source revealed. “The devastation and reality of it all are at a level that you’d never even imagine.” The That’s ’70s Show star was found guilty on two of three charges for drugging and raping a pair of women in the early 2000s. His wife, who has backed him through the whole process, reportedly got so emotional when the verdict was read that a judge threatened to remove her from the courtroom. “She was convinced he was telling the truth and that the jury would agree,” the source said. Masterson faces a maximum sentence of 30 years behind bars. “Her life has completely changed knowing that her husband and the father of their daughter Fianna may be in jail for the rest of his life,” the source disclosed. “It is to Bijou something that is catastrophic to her current way of life. She can’t even make sense of it.”