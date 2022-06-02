CHEAT SHEET
    Bikers and Police Confront Journalists During Funerals in Uvalde

    Alice Tecotzky

    Breaking News Intern

    Veronica G. Cardenas/Reuters

    As funerals for the children killed at the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School took place on Thursday, journalists were confronted by police and bikers. There has been a constant press presence in Uvalde since the shooting, which the Houston Chronicle reports has left the small community “exhausted.” Roughly 100 people gathered to mourn 10-year-old Eliahana Torres as journalists observed from a designated area across the street. While watching the ceremony, journalists were approached by police officers and later bikers who threatened their arrest if they stepped outside their cordoned-off zone. Some bikers physically blocked cameras within the designated press area and followed reporters. One member of a biker club told the Houston Chronicle that her group was present at the request of police.

