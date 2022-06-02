Bikers and Police Confront Journalists During Funerals in Uvalde
KEEP YOUR DISTANCE
As funerals for the children killed at the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School took place on Thursday, journalists were confronted by police and bikers. There has been a constant press presence in Uvalde since the shooting, which the Houston Chronicle reports has left the small community “exhausted.” Roughly 100 people gathered to mourn 10-year-old Eliahana Torres as journalists observed from a designated area across the street. While watching the ceremony, journalists were approached by police officers and later bikers who threatened their arrest if they stepped outside their cordoned-off zone. Some bikers physically blocked cameras within the designated press area and followed reporters. One member of a biker club told the Houston Chronicle that her group was present at the request of police.