Bikini-Clad Woman Caught on Video Leaving San Jose Fire Truck, Walking Into Strip Club

Read it at The Mercury News
The San Jose fire department is in hot water after a video surfaced of a woman in just a bikini and heels exiting a fire truck to enter a strip club. San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said “heads must roll” if the video is “as bad as it looks.” “We cannot have a life-critical emergency rescue apparatus relegated to a frat party bus,” he said. The San Jose fire department has launched an investigation, saying in a statement, “if findings of an internal investigation reveal inappropriate behavior of any Department members, appropriate steps will be taken to address the matter.” It’s still unknown who the woman is or whether she works at the Pink Poodle strip club.