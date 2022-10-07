CHEAT SHEET
    Bikini-Clad Woman Caught on Video Leaving San Jose Fire Truck, Walking Into Strip Club

    HOT WATER

    Alec Karam

    Breaking News Intern

    Ben Hasty - Reading Eagle via Getty Images

    The San Jose fire department is in hot water after a video surfaced of a woman in just a bikini and heels exiting a fire truck to enter a strip club. San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said “heads must roll” if the video is “as bad as it looks.” “We cannot have a life-critical emergency rescue apparatus relegated to a frat party bus,” he said. The San Jose fire department has launched an investigation, saying in a statement, “if findings of an internal investigation reveal inappropriate behavior of any Department members, appropriate steps will be taken to address the matter.” It’s still unknown who the woman is or whether she works at the Pink Poodle strip club.

    Read it at The Mercury News