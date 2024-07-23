Bill Ackman and Laura Loomer, for the Love of God, Please Shut Up

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

Is anyone else pleasantly surprised by how smoothly Democrats have handled the past few days? The New Abnormal co-hosts Danielle Moodie and Andy Levy certainly are.

That doesn’t mean that they aren’t going to acknowledge the racist and misogynist elephants already trying to crowd the room. In this week’s installment of “Fuck That Guy,” Moodie and Levy pick Trump superfan Laura Loomer and billionaire bonehead Bill Ackman, respectively, for their wacky comments about Joe Biden’s decision to step down—and Kamala Harris’ apparent anointment as his successor.

Of Loomer, who tweeted speculative fanfiction about Harris’ sex life, Moodie says simply: “Shut the fuck up.” And regarding Ackman, who has taken to endorsing seemingly every bizarro conspiracy theory tossed his way by the algorithm, Levy has only a hearty “fuck that guy.”

Then, Tim Miller, host of The Bulwark Podcast (and Levy’s sworn rival), hops on to chinwag about what Harris’ shortlist of potential running mates could look like.

“I'm a fan of Josh Shapiro,” he says. “The Bulwark Podcast is almost like a Josh Shapiro porn site. It's bordering on NC-17 over there.”

Plus! Author and anthropologist Sarah Kendzior of Hiding in Plain Sight fame joins the program to discuss how Harris could assuage a distressed, exhausted American public denied closure over the unprecedented events of the past few years.

“We’ve lived with the lack of opportunity, the lack of hope, the lack of a sense of a future,” she says. “And if [Harris] is able to explain to folks, you know, who caused that and what obstacles remain, I think that will be helpful… [There] are questions that Biden did not answer in a satisfactory way. I think this is an opportunity for Kamala, because I think what people hunger for is the truth.”

