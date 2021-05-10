Bill and Melinda Gates May Have Timed Divorce Announcement for Warren Buffett’s Benefit

The announcement that billionaire couple Bill and Melinda Gates were splitting up may have factored into Warren Buffett’s schedule at his closely watched shareholder meeting, according to details reported by The New York Times and Business Insider. News of the divorce first broke on May 3, just two days after Buffett held his annual Berkshire Hathaway meeting. Buffett and the Gates have been friends for several decades, and worked together on Global Citizen’s Give While You Live campaign, a push to encourage billionaires to donate their massive fortunes during their lifetime, rather than leaving it to their heirs and wills to sort out.
At his annual event, Buffett typically fields questions from investors, adding commentary that frequently makes headlines. According to a source interviewed by the Times, the Gates held their announcement until after the event to prevent Buffett from having to entertain questions about their marriage. The Times’ source said: “They spared Warren having to deal with it, by waiting until after his annual meeting.”